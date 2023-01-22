Sun, 22 Jan 2023

Fair in Long Beach

Ultra drop first match in CDL Major II qualifying

OpTic Texas defeated the Toronto Ultra 3-1 on Saturday, handing them their first loss in Call of Duty League Major ...

China "no longer comfortable" with status quo on Taiwan, says US State Secy Blinken

Taipei [Taiwan], January 22 (ANI): Renewing alarm over Beijing's intentions over Taipei, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday ...

Priyanka Chopra shares "No filter Saturday" selfie

Los Angeles [US], January 22 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra sure knows how to make time for herself on the weekend ...

Inspections of Ukrainian Grain Ships Halved Since October

DAVOS, Switzerland - Inspections of ships carrying Ukrainian grain and other food exports have slowed to half their peak rate ...

US Military: Somalia Strike Killed 30 Al-Shabab Fighters

WASHINGTON - A U.S. military strike has killed approximately 30 Islamist al-Shabab militants near the central Somali town of Galcad, ...

After loss, No. 6 Gonzaga seeks bounce-back effort at Pacific

The Gonzaga magic was sagging earlier this month when the Bulldogs had three consecutive West Coast Conference games decided by ...

Officials: No quick return for travel from US to China, Japan

WASHINGTON D.C.: Airlines for America, a group representing major US airlines, said the demand for international air travel from either ...

India government seeks to ban fake news on social media

NEW DELHI, India: In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's latest efforts to rein in big tech firms, a draft proposal ...

US asks court to allow masks to return on planes, trains, buses

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Justice Department has requested an appeals court panel reverse a ruling made in April 2021 that declared ...

Wall Street cashes in on Google workers layoffs with $66.5 billion boost

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...

Amidst graft probe, Vietnam president quits

HANOI, Vietnam: Accused of "violations and wrongdoing" by the ruling Communist Party, Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned. Phuc ...

New Jersey home explosion injures five firefighters

POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer ...

