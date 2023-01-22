Sun, 22 Jan 2023

Fair in Long Beach

United States

Reports: Dodgers agree to terms with RHP Tyler Cyr

The Los Angeles Dodgers reached an agreement with free agent right-hander Tyler Cyr, multiple outlets reported Saturday. The 29-year-old reliever ...

Sparks acquire F Dearica Hamby in trade with Aces

The Los Angeles Sparks acquired forward Dearica Hamby in a trade with the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces. The ...

Fighting Russia very, very difficult for Ukraine top US general

While Kiev has vowed to seize huge tracts of what is now Russian territory, Moscow's forces have won a series ...

Door of No Return: Yellen Visits Onetime Slave-Trading Post

GOREE ISLAND, Senegal - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen paid a solemn visit Saturday to the salmon-colored house on an ...

US Justice Department probing Abbott Plant over infant formula: Report

Washington [US], January 21 (ANI): The US Department of Justice has launched a probe into activities of the Abbott Laboratories ...

Report: Breanna Stewart to meet with four teams

Free agent forward Breanna Stewart is scheduled to meet with four teams, ESPN reported. She will sit down with the ...

India government seeks to ban fake news on social media

NEW DELHI, India: In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's latest efforts to rein in big tech firms, a draft proposal ...

US asks court to allow masks to return on planes, trains, buses

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Justice Department has requested an appeals court panel reverse a ruling made in April 2021 that declared ...

Wall Street cashes in on Google workers layoffs with $66.5 billion boost

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...

Amidst graft probe, Vietnam president quits

HANOI, Vietnam: Accused of "violations and wrongdoing" by the ruling Communist Party, Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned. Phuc ...

New Jersey home explosion injures five firefighters

POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer ...

For second time, Colorado library closed due to meth contamination

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado: A library in the Denver suburb of Englewood has closed as it cleans up methamphetamine contamination for the ...

