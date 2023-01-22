Get a daily dose of Long Beach Star news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
dubai, united arab emirates - Iran's troubled currency fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar on Saturday amid ...
The Los Angeles Clippers' injury-plagued season has been marked by constant lineup adjustments and inconsistent play, but there are promising ...
US federal agencies were playing a bigger and bigger role as the 2020 election drew nearer, the investigative reporter told ...
If there is a bright spot to the Miami Heat's uneven and unpredictable season, it's the play of reserve guard ...
Kyle Filipowski's 17 points and 14 rebounds carried host Duke past No. 17 Miami for a 68-66 victory Saturday afternoon ...
The Los Angeles Dodgers reached an agreement with free agent right-hander Tyler Cyr, multiple outlets reported Saturday. The 29-year-old reliever ...
NEW DELHI, India: In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's latest efforts to rein in big tech firms, a draft proposal ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The Justice Department has requested an appeals court panel reverse a ruling made in April 2021 that declared ...
Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...
HANOI, Vietnam: Accused of "violations and wrongdoing" by the ruling Communist Party, Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned. Phuc ...
POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer ...
ENGLEWOOD, Colorado: A library in the Denver suburb of Englewood has closed as it cleans up methamphetamine contamination for the ...