Sun, 22 Jan 2023

Fair in Long Beach

Iranian Currency Falls to Record Low Amid Isolation, Sanctions

dubai, united arab emirates - Iran's troubled currency fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar on Saturday amid ...

Back at full strength, Clippers visit Luka Doncic, Mavericks

The Los Angeles Clippers' injury-plagued season has been marked by constant lineup adjustments and inconsistent play, but there are promising ...

Twitter Files revealed growing government control Matt Taibbi

US federal agencies were playing a bigger and bigger role as the 2020 election drew nearer, the investigative reporter told ...

Heat's Victor Oladipo continues comeback against Pelicans

If there is a bright spot to the Miami Heat's uneven and unpredictable season, it's the play of reserve guard ...

Duke edges No. 17 Miami to remain perfect at home

Kyle Filipowski's 17 points and 14 rebounds carried host Duke past No. 17 Miami for a 68-66 victory Saturday afternoon ...

Reports: Dodgers agree to terms with RHP Tyler Cyr

The Los Angeles Dodgers reached an agreement with free agent right-hander Tyler Cyr, multiple outlets reported Saturday. The 29-year-old reliever ...

India government seeks to ban fake news on social media

NEW DELHI, India: In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's latest efforts to rein in big tech firms, a draft proposal ...

US asks court to allow masks to return on planes, trains, buses

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Justice Department has requested an appeals court panel reverse a ruling made in April 2021 that declared ...

Wall Street cashes in on Google workers layoffs with $66.5 billion boost

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...

Amidst graft probe, Vietnam president quits

HANOI, Vietnam: Accused of "violations and wrongdoing" by the ruling Communist Party, Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned. Phuc ...

New Jersey home explosion injures five firefighters

POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer ...

For second time, Colorado library closed due to meth contamination

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado: A library in the Denver suburb of Englewood has closed as it cleans up methamphetamine contamination for the ...

