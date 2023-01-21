Sat, 21 Jan 2023

AI Tools Can Create New Images, But Who Is the Real Artist

Countless artists have taken inspiration from 'The Starry Night' since Vincent Van Gogh painted the swirling scene in 1889.Now artificial ...

Surging Oilers look to add to Canucks' struggles

Connor McDavid continues his march toward the century mark as the visiting Edmonton Oilers look to win their sixth straight ...

China Development Bank ups loan support for science, technology innovation

© Provided by Xinhua BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- China Development Bank, one of the country's policy banks, issued a ...

Native Americans Share Trauma of Arizona Boarding Schools

LAVEEN VILLAGE, Ariz. - During seventh grade at Phoenix Indian School, Pershlie Ami signed up to go on what the ...

Hawks face Hornets, looking to extend season-best win string to six

The Atlanta Hawks will put their season-long five-game winning streak on the line Saturday when they host the struggling Charlotte ...

NBA roundup: Lakers rally, end Grizzlies' 11-game win streak

Russell Westbrook scored 29 points, LeBron James added 23 and the Los Angeles Lakers used some late-game heroics from Dennis ...

Wall Street cashes in on Google workers layoffs with $66.5 billion boost

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...

Amidst graft probe, Vietnam president quits

HANOI, Vietnam: Accused of "violations and wrongdoing" by the ruling Communist Party, Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned. Phuc ...

New Jersey home explosion injures five firefighters

POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer ...

For second time, Colorado library closed due to meth contamination

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado: A library in the Denver suburb of Englewood has closed as it cleans up methamphetamine contamination for the ...

Tornadoes ravage US south, death toll now at nine

WASHINGTON D.C.: Local officials have said that at least nine people died after tornadoes destroyed homes and knocked out power ...

Italy's most-wanted Mafia boss nabbed after 30 years on run

ROME, Italy: After three decades on the run, Matteo Messina Denaro, Italy's No. 1 fugitive and a Mafia boss convicted ...

The Virgin Spring (Jungfrukllan)
Virgin Spring