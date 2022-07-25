Mon, 25 Jul 2022

News RELEASES

Study reveals that children prefer natural food more than processed

Edinburgh [Scotland], July 25 (ANI): According to a study, kids rate foods they perceive to be natural as having greater ...

Study: Sensor helps in early Alzheimer's detection of up to 17 years in advance

Washington [U.S], July 25 (ANI): In the blood, a sensor finds indicators for misfolded protein biomarkers. This provides a chance ...

Dodgers stay scorching hot, sweep Giants

Jake Lamb drove in the go-ahead run with a seventh-inning double, while Gavin Lux and Trayce Thompson each drove in ...

UK's Sunak Vows to Get Tough on China if He Becomes Prime Minister

London - Rishi Sunak on Sunday promised to get tough on China if he becomes Britain's next prime minister, calling ...

Mariners star Julio Rodriguez (wrist) could face IL stint

Seattle Mariners star center fielder Julio Rodriguez missed his third straight game on Sunday due to his injured left wrist. ...

Brazil's Bolsonaro Kicks Off Reelection Bid at Party Convention

Rio de Janeiro - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro made official his bid to run for reelection in October, giving him ...

International

SpaceX 32nd rocket launch in 2022 to build satellite internet network

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, California: SpaceX launched its 32nd rocket this week, breaking its previous one year record of 31 ...

Short closing at Washington National Airport due to drone warning

WASHINGTON D.C.: Flights at Reagan Washington National Airport were suspended for some 13 minutes on July 21 following a drone ...

Record breaking heat, along with wildfires, reaches Poland, Greece

ATHENS, Greece: As firefighters battled wildfires across the continent this week, the heat wave scorching Europe moved eastwards to Italy, ...

Indonesian court rules against legalizing medical marijuana

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesia's Constitutional Court has rejected a judicial review of the country's narcotics law, which could have potentially legalized ...

Americans try to stay cool during ongoing heat wave

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Amidst the increasing likelihood of extreme weather, this week some 100 million Americans are under ...

EU tells members to reduce gas use by 15% to ensure winter supplies

BRUSSELS, Belgium: After President Vladimir Putin warned that Russian gas and oil sent to Europe could be reduced further and ...

Movie Review

