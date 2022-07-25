Mon, 25 Jul 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Long Beach Star.

More Information
78
Fair in Long Beach

United States

Section
Arike Ogunbowale, Teaira McCowan push Wings past Fever

Arike Ogunbowale scored 16 of her 22 points in the second half to fuel the visiting Dallas Wings to a ...

Kris Bubic pitches Royals past Rays 4-2

Kris Bubic went seven strong innings and Hunter Dozier drove in the tiebreaking run as the Kansas City Royals beat ...

Angels pummel Braves to avoid sweep

Reid Detmers pitched five shutout innings and the visiting Los Angeles Angels ended their five-game losing streak with a 9-1 ...

White Sox get to Shane Bieber, Guardians to earn split

Dylan Cease pitched six scoreless innings and the host Chicago White Sox homered three times off Cleveland ace Shane Bieber ...

Marlins hold on to win series from Pirates

Run-scoring singles by Nick Fortes and Miguel Rojas in the 10th inning Sunday gave the visiting Miami Marlins a 6-5 ...

Darren Clarke holds on to win The Senior Open

Darren Clarke of Northern Ireland made a two-putt birdie at the 18th hole Sunday to win The Senior Open Championship ...

International

Section
SpaceX 32nd rocket launch in 2022 to build satellite internet network

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, California: SpaceX launched its 32nd rocket this week, breaking its previous one year record of 31 ...

Short closing at Washington National Airport due to drone warning

WASHINGTON D.C.: Flights at Reagan Washington National Airport were suspended for some 13 minutes on July 21 following a drone ...

Record breaking heat, along with wildfires, reaches Poland, Greece

ATHENS, Greece: As firefighters battled wildfires across the continent this week, the heat wave scorching Europe moved eastwards to Italy, ...

Indonesian court rules against legalizing medical marijuana

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesia's Constitutional Court has rejected a judicial review of the country's narcotics law, which could have potentially legalized ...

Americans try to stay cool during ongoing heat wave

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Amidst the increasing likelihood of extreme weather, this week some 100 million Americans are under ...

EU tells members to reduce gas use by 15% to ensure winter supplies

BRUSSELS, Belgium: After President Vladimir Putin warned that Russian gas and oil sent to Europe could be reduced further and ...

Movie Review

Blue Like Jazz
Blue Like Jazz