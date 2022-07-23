Sat, 23 Jul 2022

India, US sign agreement in field of narcotics control

Washington [US], July 23 (ANI): India and the United States have signed an Amended Letter of Agreement (ALOA) in the ...

Iran's Nuclear Program 'Galloping Ahead,' IAEA Chief Says

MADRID - Iran's nuclear program is 'galloping ahead' and the International Atomic Energy Agency has very limited visibility into what ...

Uyghur News Recap: July 1522, 2022

WASHINGTON - Here's a summary of Uyghur-related news around the world:Xi signals no change to Uyghur policy in XinjiangOn a ...

How China Became Ground Zero for the Auto Chip Shortage

TAIPEI/SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE - From his small office in Singapore, Kelvin Pang is ready to wager a $23 million payday that the ...

US Launches Environmental Justice Investigation Into Houston, Texas

The Department of Justice announced Friday that it was launching an environmental justice investigation into Houston, Texas, concerning illegal dumping, ...

Biden's COVID Symptoms Improve, White House Says

U.S. President Joe Biden appeared virtually at a meeting of his top economic advisers on Friday, a day after testing ...

China warns of 'forceful measures' if U.S. official visits Taiwan

BEIJING, China: After reports about U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's upcoming visit to Taiwan, the Chinese government warned ...

Early morning raid on protesters in Colombo widely condemned

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - New Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesing who got the stamp of approval from the national parliament ...

Ireland objects to EU proposal to tax streaming services like Netflix

DUBLIN, Ireland: Ireland has sent a letter to the EU Commission urging caution in seeking to tax internet streaming services, ...

US confiscates $500,000 paid to North Korean hackers

WASHINGTON D.C.: Deputy Attorney-General Lisa Monaco has announced that the U.S. has seized some $500,000 in ransom paid by a ...

London Luton Airport stopped flights after heat damages runway

LONDON, England: This week, flights from London's Luton Airport, one of the UK's largest airports, were suspended after heat caused ...

US support for Taiwan continues with sale of more military arms

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Pentagon said this week that the U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of military technical ...

