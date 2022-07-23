Get a daily dose of Long Beach Star news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Long Beach Star.More Information
Washington [US], July 23 (ANI): India and the United States have signed an Amended Letter of Agreement (ALOA) in the ...
MADRID - Iran's nuclear program is 'galloping ahead' and the International Atomic Energy Agency has very limited visibility into what ...
WASHINGTON - Here's a summary of Uyghur-related news around the world:Xi signals no change to Uyghur policy in XinjiangOn a ...
TAIPEI/SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE - From his small office in Singapore, Kelvin Pang is ready to wager a $23 million payday that the ...
The Department of Justice announced Friday that it was launching an environmental justice investigation into Houston, Texas, concerning illegal dumping, ...
U.S. President Joe Biden appeared virtually at a meeting of his top economic advisers on Friday, a day after testing ...
BEIJING, China: After reports about U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's upcoming visit to Taiwan, the Chinese government warned ...
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - New Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesing who got the stamp of approval from the national parliament ...
DUBLIN, Ireland: Ireland has sent a letter to the EU Commission urging caution in seeking to tax internet streaming services, ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Deputy Attorney-General Lisa Monaco has announced that the U.S. has seized some $500,000 in ransom paid by a ...
LONDON, England: This week, flights from London's Luton Airport, one of the UK's largest airports, were suspended after heat caused ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The Pentagon said this week that the U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of military technical ...