Get a daily dose of Long Beach Star news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Long Beach Star.More Information
Recent data on ocean conditions could be good news for struggling salmon in the Northwest. But advocates for the species ...
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: The city of Minneapolis and its mayor are being sued by restaurant and bar owners, in response to ...
US citizens in Ukraine advised to board commercial flights in case push comes to shove A spokesperson for the US ...
DUNBAR, West Virginia: A West Virginia television reporter was struck by a car from behind while filming a live report ...
SACRAMENTO, California: California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced the expansion of a pilot program for students who perform 450 hours ...
WASHINGTON, USA - President Joe Biden nominated eight new judges on Wednesday, including civil rights lawyer Nusrat Jahan Choudhury, who ...
LE PECQ, France: A 75-year-old Frenchman has reportedly died during a solo attempt to row across the Atlantic Ocean. The ...
PARIS, France: Two of the largest energy companies have announced that they are leaving Myanmar, citing human rights abuses and ...
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: The city of Minneapolis and its mayor are being sued by restaurant and bar owners, in response to ...
US citizens in Ukraine advised to board commercial flights in case push comes to shove A spokesperson for the US ...
HAVANA, Cuba: Courts in Cuba concluded six mass trials involving individuals allegedly participating in the largest and most unruly demonstrations ...
LONDON, England: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that since infections are leveling off in most parts of the ...