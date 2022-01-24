Mon, 24 Jan 2022

Restaurants say Minneapolis vaccine rules unfair, sue city

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: The city of Minneapolis and its mayor are being sued by restaurant and bar owners, in response to ...

U.S. unlikely to organize evacuations for Americans in Ukraine

US citizens in Ukraine advised to board commercial flights in case push comes to shove A spokesperson for the US ...

TV reporter hit by car, picks self up, finishes live report

DUNBAR, West Virginia: A West Virginia television reporter was struck by a car from behind while filming a live report ...

California expands program that pays students $10,000 for volunteering

SACRAMENTO, California: California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced the expansion of a pilot program for students who perform 450 hours ...

Nusrat Chaudhry: Nominated as First Muslim woman federal judge in U.S.

WASHINGTON, USA - President Joe Biden nominated eight new judges on Wednesday, including civil rights lawyer Nusrat Jahan Choudhury, who ...

Lament over quarter-billion-dollar prison planned for Nebraska

Critics of Gov. Pete Ricketts' call for the Nebraska Legislature to fund a new prison argue the money would be ...

International

Hundreds of Cubans expected to receive prison terms after July riots

HAVANA, Cuba: Courts in Cuba concluded six mass trials involving individuals allegedly participating in the largest and most unruly demonstrations ...

UK's Johnson announces easing of COVID-19 restrictions

LONDON, England: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that since infections are leveling off in most parts of the ...

Slovenia, Taiwan to open representative offices, China condemns move

BEIJING, China: Slovenia's plans to upgrade relations with self-governing Taiwan have angered China, which accused Taiwan of ratcheting up diplomatic ...

Mexican journalists murdered while reporting on drugs, corruption

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: In a blow to the country's press corp, two Mexican journalists who had reported their country's slide ...

