Get a daily dose of Long Beach Star news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Long Beach Star.More Information
US citizens in Ukraine advised to board commercial flights in case push comes to shove A spokesperson for the US ...
DUNBAR, West Virginia: A West Virginia television reporter was struck by a car from behind while filming a live report ...
SACRAMENTO, California: California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced the expansion of a pilot program for students who perform 450 hours ...
WASHINGTON, USA - President Joe Biden nominated eight new judges on Wednesday, including civil rights lawyer Nusrat Jahan Choudhury, who ...
Critics of Gov. Pete Ricketts' call for the Nebraska Legislature to fund a new prison argue the money would be ...
The social media platforms are so addictive that they caused the 11-year-old to take her own life, a mother has ...
US citizens in Ukraine advised to board commercial flights in case push comes to shove A spokesperson for the US ...
HAVANA, Cuba: Courts in Cuba concluded six mass trials involving individuals allegedly participating in the largest and most unruly demonstrations ...
LONDON, England: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that since infections are leveling off in most parts of the ...
BEIJING, China: Slovenia's plans to upgrade relations with self-governing Taiwan have angered China, which accused Taiwan of ratcheting up diplomatic ...
MEXICO CITY, Mexico: In a blow to the country's press corp, two Mexican journalists who had reported their country's slide ...
LEON, Spain: Saturnino de la Fuente Garca, believed to be the world's oldest man, died on January 18 at age ...