Sun, 23 Jan 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Long Beach Star.

More Information
70
Fair in Long Beach

United States

Section
California expands program that pays students $10,000 for volunteering

SACRAMENTO, California: California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced the expansion of a pilot program for students who perform 450 hours ...

Nusrat Chaudhry: Nominated as First Muslim woman federal judge in U.S.

WASHINGTON, USA - President Joe Biden nominated eight new judges on Wednesday, including civil rights lawyer Nusrat Jahan Choudhury, who ...

Lament over quarter-billion-dollar prison planned for Nebraska

Critics of Gov. Pete Ricketts' call for the Nebraska Legislature to fund a new prison argue the money would be ...

Spurs' Dejounte Murray seeks third straight triple-double vs. Sixers

The San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers are both in search of consistency -- especially defensively -- when they square ...

U.K. Says Moscow Seeks To Install Pro-Russian Leader In Ukraine

Britain says it has information that Moscow is developing plans to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine as Russian President ...

Bitcoin drops 50% from its peak value

Cryptocurrency's price plunged below $35,000 for the first time since JulyThe world's biggest digital asset, Bitcoin, fell as low as ...

International

Section
Hundreds of Cubans expected to receive prison terms after July riots

HAVANA, Cuba: Courts in Cuba concluded six mass trials involving individuals allegedly participating in the largest and most unruly demonstrations ...

UK's Johnson announces easing of COVID-19 restrictions

LONDON, England: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that since infections are leveling off in most parts of the ...

Slovenia, Taiwan to open representative offices, China condemns move

BEIJING, China: Slovenia's plans to upgrade relations with self-governing Taiwan have angered China, which accused Taiwan of ratcheting up diplomatic ...

Mexican journalists murdered while reporting on drugs, corruption

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: In a blow to the country's press corp, two Mexican journalists who had reported their country's slide ...

After becoming oldest living man, Spaniard dies at 112

LEON, Spain: Saturnino de la Fuente Garca, believed to be the world's oldest man, died on January 18 at age ...

Drones in Sweden reported over nuclear plants, palace

STOCKHOLM, Sweden: Sweden's security service is investigating drone sightings reported over key Swedish sites, including nuclear plants.Sightings were reported at ...

Movie Review

The BFG