Sat, 22 Jan 2022

News RELEASES

Fair in Long Beach

United States

Nusrat Chaudhry: Nominated as First Muslim woman federal judge in U.S.

WASHINGTON, USA - President Joe Biden nominated eight new judges on Wednesday, including civil rights lawyer Nusrat Jahan Choudhury, who ...

Lament over quarter-billion-dollar prison planned for Nebraska

Critics of Gov. Pete Ricketts' call for the Nebraska Legislature to fund a new prison argue the money would be ...

US will send Russian-made helicopters to Ukraine

Kiev to receive Russian-made helicopters the US originally bought for AfghanistanThe US government is expediting the transfer of five transport ...

German chancellor snubs Biden Der Spiegel

Olaf Scholz turned down the US president's call for talks due to a busy schedule, German media claimsGerman Chancellor Olaf ...

Medvedev makes peace with Aussie crowd after 'low IQ' claim

Daniil Medvedev offered an olive branch to the Australian Open crowd following his straight sets win against Dutchman Botic van ...

Russian Embassy in Japan says Tokyo's position on Ukraine's issue counterproductive

Tokyo [Japan], January 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian Embassy in Japan on Saturday that Tokyo's position toward Russia in the context ...

International

UK's Johnson announces easing of COVID-19 restrictions

LONDON, England: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that since infections are leveling off in most parts of the ...

Slovenia, Taiwan to open representative offices, China condemns move

BEIJING, China: Slovenia's plans to upgrade relations with self-governing Taiwan have angered China, which accused Taiwan of ratcheting up diplomatic ...

Mexican journalists murdered while reporting on drugs, corruption

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: In a blow to the country's press corp, two Mexican journalists who had reported their country's slide ...

After becoming oldest living man, Spaniard dies at 112

LEON, Spain: Saturnino de la Fuente Garca, believed to be the world's oldest man, died on January 18 at age ...

Drones in Sweden reported over nuclear plants, palace

STOCKHOLM, Sweden: Sweden's security service is investigating drone sightings reported over key Swedish sites, including nuclear plants.Sightings were reported at ...

Water main break causes homes to be evacuated in Washington

BELLEVUE, Washington: Fire officials in Bellevue, Washington said two people escaped from a home that partially slid off its foundation ...

Movie Review

