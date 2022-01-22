Sat, 22 Jan 2022

Nusrat Chaudhry: Nominated as First Muslim woman federal judge in U.S.

WASHINGTON, USA - President Joe Biden nominated eight new judges on Wednesday, including civil rights lawyer Nusrat Jahan Choudhury, who ...

Lament over quarter-billion-dollar prison planned for Nebraska

Critics of Gov. Pete Ricketts' call for the Nebraska Legislature to fund a new prison argue the money would be ...

Russia Says British Foreign Secretary To Visit Moscow

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is expected to visit Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in February, ...

Study finds lactic acid in body that may increase knowledge about cancer medicine

Washington [US], January 22 (ANI): A new study by the University of Copenhagen reveals that specific enzymes can remove lactic ...

Teens aren't lonely in lockdown if using social media positively: Study

California [US], January 22 (ANI): A new research has found that the problem is not the number of hours teenagers ...

Texas synagogue: Proof of continual boost in antisemitic jihad by Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 22 (ANI): Islamist attacks on Jews will continue to be glorified in the Muslim world as "resistance" ...

Slovenia, Taiwan to open representative offices, China condemns move

BEIJING, China: Slovenia's plans to upgrade relations with self-governing Taiwan have angered China, which accused Taiwan of ratcheting up diplomatic ...

Mexican journalists murdered while reporting on drugs, corruption

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: In a blow to the country's press corp, two Mexican journalists who had reported their country's slide ...

After becoming oldest living man, Spaniard dies at 112

LEON, Spain: Saturnino de la Fuente Garca, believed to be the world's oldest man, died on January 18 at age ...

Drones in Sweden reported over nuclear plants, palace

STOCKHOLM, Sweden: Sweden's security service is investigating drone sightings reported over key Swedish sites, including nuclear plants.Sightings were reported at ...

Water main break causes homes to be evacuated in Washington

BELLEVUE, Washington: Fire officials in Bellevue, Washington said two people escaped from a home that partially slid off its foundation ...

American foreign policy largely unchanged under Biden presidency

President Biden and the Democrats were highly critical of President Trump's foreign policy, so it was reasonable to expect that ...

