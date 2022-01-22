Get a daily dose of Long Beach Star news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Long Beach Star.More Information
WASHINGTON, USA - President Joe Biden nominated eight new judges on Wednesday, including civil rights lawyer Nusrat Jahan Choudhury, who ...
Critics of Gov. Pete Ricketts' call for the Nebraska Legislature to fund a new prison argue the money would be ...
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is expected to visit Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in February, ...
Washington [US], January 22 (ANI): A new study by the University of Copenhagen reveals that specific enzymes can remove lactic ...
California [US], January 22 (ANI): A new research has found that the problem is not the number of hours teenagers ...
Islamabad [Pakistan], January 22 (ANI): Islamist attacks on Jews will continue to be glorified in the Muslim world as "resistance" ...
BEIJING, China: Slovenia's plans to upgrade relations with self-governing Taiwan have angered China, which accused Taiwan of ratcheting up diplomatic ...
MEXICO CITY, Mexico: In a blow to the country's press corp, two Mexican journalists who had reported their country's slide ...
LEON, Spain: Saturnino de la Fuente Garca, believed to be the world's oldest man, died on January 18 at age ...
STOCKHOLM, Sweden: Sweden's security service is investigating drone sightings reported over key Swedish sites, including nuclear plants.Sightings were reported at ...
BELLEVUE, Washington: Fire officials in Bellevue, Washington said two people escaped from a home that partially slid off its foundation ...
President Biden and the Democrats were highly critical of President Trump's foreign policy, so it was reasonable to expect that ...