Sat, 22 Jan 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Long Beach Star.

More Information
63
Fair in Long Beach

United States

Section
Nusrat Chaudhry: Nominated as First Muslim woman federal judge in U.S.

WASHINGTON, USA - President Joe Biden nominated eight new judges on Wednesday, including civil rights lawyer Nusrat Jahan Choudhury, who ...

Lament over quarter-billion-dollar prison planned for Nebraska

Critics of Gov. Pete Ricketts' call for the Nebraska Legislature to fund a new prison argue the money would be ...

India Reports More Than 300,000 Daily COVID Cases

India's health ministry reported 337,704 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. Public health officials have warned that India's tallies are likely undercounted.Ireland ...

Post mortem of 4 Indians who died near Canada-US border on 24 Jan, Indian missions in touch with authorities

By By Naveen KapoorNew Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Post mortem of four people who died due to cold near ...

Russian rockets roll toward Belarus

Moscow is redeploying its S-400 missile system ahead of readiness checksRussia is moving two divisions of its S-400 Triumph air-defense ...

India can lead in the upcoming $25b cultivated meat sunrise industry: Study by GFI India and IIM A's incubator CIIE.CO

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): CIIE.CO, in partnership with GFI India, has just released a first-of-its-kind ...

International

Section
Slovenia, Taiwan to open representative offices, China condemns move

BEIJING, China: Slovenia's plans to upgrade relations with self-governing Taiwan have angered China, which accused Taiwan of ratcheting up diplomatic ...

Mexican journalists murdered while reporting on drugs, corruption

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: In a blow to the country's press corp, two Mexican journalists who had reported their country's slide ...

After becoming oldest living man, Spaniard dies at 112

LEON, Spain: Saturnino de la Fuente Garca, believed to be the world's oldest man, died on January 18 at age ...

Drones in Sweden reported over nuclear plants, palace

STOCKHOLM, Sweden: Sweden's security service is investigating drone sightings reported over key Swedish sites, including nuclear plants.Sightings were reported at ...

Water main break causes homes to be evacuated in Washington

BELLEVUE, Washington: Fire officials in Bellevue, Washington said two people escaped from a home that partially slid off its foundation ...

American foreign policy largely unchanged under Biden presidency

President Biden and the Democrats were highly critical of President Trump's foreign policy, so it was reasonable to expect that ...

Movie Review

The BFG