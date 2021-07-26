Mon, 26 Jul 2021

Fair in Long Beach

United States

U.S. buys 200M doses of Pfizer vaccine due to future uncertainties

WASHINGTON D.C.: The United States federal government is set to purchase an additional 200 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus ...

CIA looks to Russia as probable cause of 'Havana Syndrome' attacks

WASHINGTON, D.C.: About 100 CIA officers and family members serving abroad have complained of ailments that include migraines and dizziness ...

US Troop Presence in Focus as Biden Hosts Iraqi Prime Minister

U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi at the White House Monday, with the future of U.S. ...

US Offers Further Air Support to Afghan Troops Amid Taliban Offensive

KABUL - The United States will continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent ...

Mariners host Astros in battle of rookie starters

The Seattle Mariners, who started the season with a six-man starting pitching rotation, are now struggling to find a healthy ...

Rockies ready to get their first look at Angels' Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani will be on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels on Monday in Anaheim, Calif., when they play ...

Tokyo Olympics again bans some Russian athletes due to drug use

TOKYO, Japan: The World Anti-Doping Agency has reported that a number of Russian athletes have been banned from competing at ...

New York state confiscates firearms in 10th buyback event of year

NEW YORK, New York Hundreds of guns were turned over in Syracuse on Saturday by owners responding to a buyback.New ...

UK seizes assets, bans entry to son of president of Equatorial Guinea

LONDON, England: Britain has banned entry to the son of Equatorial Guinea's long-serving president for using millions of dollars in ...

All NYC public health workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Due to the upswing in the spread of the Covid Delta variant, New York City ...

Plea for jailed protesters and journalists in Myanmar to be freed

IFEX is calling for the restoration of media licenses to IFEX member Mizzima News and other media outlets who have ...

