Mon, 26 Jul 2021

Fair in Long Beach

United States

U.S. buys 200M doses of Pfizer vaccine due to future uncertainties

WASHINGTON D.C.: The United States federal government is set to purchase an additional 200 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus ...

CIA looks to Russia as probable cause of 'Havana Syndrome' attacks

WASHINGTON, D.C.: About 100 CIA officers and family members serving abroad have complained of ailments that include migraines and dizziness ...

Eloy Jimenez's return excites White Sox at Royals

The long-awaited return of Eloy Jimenez comes in time for the Chicago White Sox to continue their road success against ...

Jubilant Pharma's rating headroom healthy: Fitch

Singapore, July 26 (ANI): Jubilant Pharma Ltd (JPL) will continue to maintain good rating headroom as the impact of a ...

US going 'in wrong direction' as Covid cases rise, says Fauci

Dr Anthony Fauci warned that there is a rise in US cases of coronavirus.He said that unvaccinated people are mainly ...

Braves look to slash division gap vs. Mets

The Atlanta Braves have alternated between wins and losses since the All-Star break, but they have found themselves falling farther ...

Tokyo Olympics again bans some Russian athletes due to drug use

TOKYO, Japan: The World Anti-Doping Agency has reported that a number of Russian athletes have been banned from competing at ...

New York state confiscates firearms in 10th buyback event of year

NEW YORK, New York Hundreds of guns were turned over in Syracuse on Saturday by owners responding to a buyback.New ...

UK seizes assets, bans entry to son of president of Equatorial Guinea

LONDON, England: Britain has banned entry to the son of Equatorial Guinea's long-serving president for using millions of dollars in ...

All NYC public health workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Due to the upswing in the spread of the Covid Delta variant, New York City ...

Plea for jailed protesters and journalists in Myanmar to be freed

IFEX is calling for the restoration of media licenses to IFEX member Mizzima News and other media outlets who have ...

