Tokyo [Japan], July 25 (ANI): Boxer Mary Kom on Sunday congratulated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Mirabai Chanu opened India's medals tally on Saturday as she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category at Tokyo International Forum.

"Congratulations @mirabai_chanu. Emotional and happy to embrace each other. A proud Manipuri and a fighter for India in one frame," tweeted Mary Kom.

Chanu lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts across the competition. China's Zhihui Hou bagged gold with a total of 210kg and created a new Olympic Record while Indonesia's Windy Cantika Aisah grabbed bronze with a total of 194kg.

With this monumental silver medal, Chanu has become the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari bagged bronze in the 69kg category at the 2000 Sydney Games when the weightlifting arena was opened to women for the first time.

On the other hand, Mary Kom on Sunday stormed into the Round of 16 of women's flyweight (48-51 kg) category after defeating Miguelina Garcia of the Dominican Republic in the round of 32.

Mary Kom defeated Miguelina 4-1. On Saturday, 29-year-old Vikas Krishnan lost his round of 32 match in the men's welterweight boxing event here in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics and as a result, he has bowed out of the mega event. (ANI)