Borders, air travel between U.S. and Canada set to resume Aug. 9

OTTAWA, Canada: Following a 16-month closure of the U.S.-Canada border to prevent the spread of the Covid infection, the Canadian ...

Osaka makes much-anticipated return, Biles targets Olympic history

Japan's Naomi Osaka, star of the Tokyo Olympics' opening ceremony, returns from her self-imposed tennis exile on Sunday as US ...

Night Curfew Enforced in Afghanistan to Stem Taliban Advance

ISLAMABAD - Authorities in Afghanistan on Saturday enforced an indefinite nighttime curfew across most of the country as government forces ...

Jeongeun Lee6 leads by five heading into Evian final round

Jeongeun Lee6 shot a 3-under 68 on Saturday at the Amundi Evian Championship to take a five-stroke lead into the ...

US to Stress Need for 'Guardrails' in Sherman's Talks in China

WASHINGTON/BEIJING - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will make clear to China in upcoming talks that Washington welcomes ...

How enzyme-based plastic recycling is better

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): a team of international researchers, through their recent study found that enzymes-based recycling is a ...

All NYC public health workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Due to the upswing in the spread of the Covid Delta variant, New York City ...

Plea for jailed protesters and journalists in Myanmar to be freed

IFEX is calling for the restoration of media licenses to IFEX member Mizzima News and other media outlets who have ...

Former Honduras president, family banned from entry to U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration has barred former Honduran President Porfirio "Pepe" Lobo Sosa and his wife, Rosa Elena Bonilla ...

Air pollution from western U.S. state fires seen in east coast cities

PORTLAND, Oregon: Wildfires across the United States and Canada, including Oregon's "monster" two-week-old Bootleg blaze, caused harmful air pollution as ...

U.S. targets Chinese officials following end of Hong Kong democracy

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The United States has imposed sanctions on seven Chinese officials, all deputy directors at the China-Hong Kong liaison ...

Britain favors placing U.S. deep space radar station in U.K.

LONDON, England: A U.S. Space Force proposal to base a radar system in Britain to monitor spacecraft up to 22,400 ...

