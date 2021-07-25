Sun, 25 Jul 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Long Beach Star.

More Information
70
Partly Cloudy in Long Beach

United States

Section
Borders, air travel between U.S. and Canada set to resume Aug. 9

OTTAWA, Canada: Following a 16-month closure of the U.S.-Canada border to prevent the spread of the Covid infection, the Canadian ...

Novak Djokovic cruises in Olympics opener

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic opened his mission to win tennis' Golden Slam, defeating Hugo Dellien of Bolivia 6-2, 6-2 ...

Iraq arrests 'cell' over deadly bombing claimed by IS

The bombing happened on Monday at the Al-Woheilat market in Sadr City.Thirty people were killed during the bombing and dozen ...

Revolution bid to bounce back in match vs. CF Montreal

The New England Revolution will be looking for a different result than their last home fixture when they return to ...

Thousands Join Budapest Pride March To Protest LGBT Law

Thousands of people joined the annual Budapest Pride march on July 24 in a show of support for the LGBT ...

Osaka makes much-anticipated return, Biles targets Olympic history

Japan's Naomi Osaka, star of the Tokyo Olympics' opening ceremony, returns from her self-imposed tennis exile on Sunday as US ...

International

Section
All NYC public health workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Due to the upswing in the spread of the Covid Delta variant, New York City ...

Plea for jailed protesters and journalists in Myanmar to be freed

IFEX is calling for the restoration of media licenses to IFEX member Mizzima News and other media outlets who have ...

Former Honduras president, family banned from entry to U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration has barred former Honduran President Porfirio "Pepe" Lobo Sosa and his wife, Rosa Elena Bonilla ...

Air pollution from western U.S. state fires seen in east coast cities

PORTLAND, Oregon: Wildfires across the United States and Canada, including Oregon's "monster" two-week-old Bootleg blaze, caused harmful air pollution as ...

U.S. targets Chinese officials following end of Hong Kong democracy

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The United States has imposed sanctions on seven Chinese officials, all deputy directors at the China-Hong Kong liaison ...

Britain favors placing U.S. deep space radar station in U.K.

LONDON, England: A U.S. Space Force proposal to base a radar system in Britain to monitor spacecraft up to 22,400 ...

Movie Review

The Parallax View
Parallax View