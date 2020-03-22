Sun, 22 Mar 2020

Fair in Long Beach

United States

Four U.S. states order citizens to stay at home, New York goes further

NEW YORK, New York - Four U.S. states have ordered their citizens and other residents to stay at home, while ...

Country & Western giant Kenny Rogers dies at home in Georgia

Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as "Lucille," "Lady" ...

U.S. stocks plunge after early rally, Dow drops 4.55%

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks plunged again on Friday, with all the major indices losing about 4%.At the ...

Euro, pound, yen tumble as greeback takes flight

SYDNEY, Australia - While stock markets have been crashing around the world, demand for the U.S. dollar has been soaring.Fueled ...

Italy's Covid-19 Deaths rise to 3,405 Cases Overtake China

Rome [Italy], Mar 20 (ANI): The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Italy crossed 3400 on Thursday, surpassing the ...

Businesses subject to rentals need urgent government relief

Governments around the world need to legislate to enact an immediate moratorium on commercial rents and loan payments to preserve ...

2,958 new Covid-19 cases reported in Germany in last 24 hours

BERLIN, Germany - Another fast-developing hot-spot for the globally circulating coronavirus Covid-19 is Germany, where the number of cases in ...

More people have now died from Covid-19 in Italy than in China

ROME, Italy - The number of people who have died from the coronavirus outbreak in Italy has now passed 4,000, ...

G20 to discuss global strategy to confront Covid-19

NEW YORK, New York - The head of the United Nations on Thursday addressed the growing fear and uncertainty sweeping ...

