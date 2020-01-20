Mon, 20 Jan 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Long Beach Star.

More Information
59
Cloudy in Long Beach

United States

Section
China powering into the nuclear age, 65-years strong

BEIJING, China - There are currently eleven nuclear power units under construction in China, the largest number of nuclear power ...

Trump trial arguments get airing on Sunday talk shows

WASHINGTON - Key players in the impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump and his defense argued sharply Sunday whether ...

Trump gives supporters recount of running commentary of assassination

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has recounted minute-by-minute details of the air raid that killed Iranian General Qasem ...

Foreign minister in North Korea removed from office

PYONGYANG, North Korea - North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho has reportedly been replaced. The NK News portal broke ...

Ken Starr who spent years targeting Clinton, joins Trump defense team

WASHINGTON, DC - High profile lawyers Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr have been brought in to work with the legal ...

Jailed U.S. citizen who demonstrated against Egyptian coup is dead

CAIRO, Egypt - The death this week of Mustafa Kassem, an Egyptian-American imprisoned in Egypt after an unfair trial, underscores ...

International

Section
Trump trial arguments get airing on Sunday talk shows

WASHINGTON - Key players in the impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump and his defense argued sharply Sunday whether ...

Trump gives supporters recount of running commentary of assassination

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has recounted minute-by-minute details of the air raid that killed Iranian General Qasem ...

Of 20 abducted Indian crew members, one dies, 19 released

ABUJA, Nigeria - The Indian Mission in Nigeria on Sunday said that 20 seafarers who were kidnapped by pirates last ...

Prince Harry and Meghan to cut formal ties with Palace

LONDON, UK - While Prince Harry will continue to be Prince Harry, and he and his wife will remain the ...

Australian fires devastate wildlife, many threateneded species

More than one billion mammals, birds, and reptiles across eastern Australia are estimated to have been affected by the current ...

Foreign minister in North Korea removed from office

PYONGYANG, North Korea - North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho has reportedly been replaced. The NK News portal broke ...

Movie Review

Arrival