Ken Starr who spent years targeting Clinton, joins Trump defense team

WASHINGTON, DC - High profile lawyers Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr have been brought in to work with the legal ...

Jailed U.S. citizen who demonstrated against Egyptian coup is dead

CAIRO, Egypt - The death this week of Mustafa Kassem, an Egyptian-American imprisoned in Egypt after an unfair trial, underscores ...

U.S. government report concludes White House violated law

WASHINGTON, DC - On the eve of U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial a damning new government watchdog report has ...

Way paved for Donald Trump impeachment trial to begin

WASHINGTON, DC - The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump began Thursday with preliminary proceedings, including House lawmakers who ...

Iran will have nuclear bomb by end of 2020, warns Israel

JERUSALEM - Israel's army intelligence says Iran will have enough enriched uranium to produce one nuclear bomb by the end ...

Reviewing the winners and losers of the Democratic Debate

Editor's note: Six Democrats qualified for the final debate before the Iowa caucus on Feb. 3. We asked three scholars ...

Children bearing the brunt of Libya's long-standing civil war

BERLIN, Germany - Warring factions engaged in the Libyan conflict and UN-Secretary General Antonio Guterres will take part in a ...

How dealer and player swindled Maryland casino

BALTIMORE, Maryland - After just a few hours of playing baccarat at a Maryland casino in September 2017, Chenguang Ni ...

Lower expenses and low debt highlights of New Zealand financial report

WELLINGTON, New Zealand - The New Zealand government's books are in good shape with the accounts in surplus and expenses ...

