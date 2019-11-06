Wed, 06 Nov 2019

Fair in Long Beach

United States

Tragedy on U.S.-Mexico border, 9 members of religious community killed

SONORA, Mexico - Three cars carrying men, women, and children from a religious community in Mexico were ambushed on Monday ...

Amnesty says Trump decision on Paris reckless and selfish

One of the world's most prominent human rights organization has slammed the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to renege ...

Trump officially declares U.S. withdrawal from Paris agreement

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States announced Monday that it has notified the United Nations that it will begin its ...

Study questions if violent video games lead to acts of violence

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): A recent study has questioned the perception of violent video games leading to acts ...

Sensex gains 222 points, Cipla and ICICI Bank top gainers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices erased early losses and made a dramatic recovery in the afternoon ...

Activist urge Pak to stop civilian atrocities in FATA, KP

Geneva [Switzerland], Nov 6 (ANI): A Pashtun activist and member of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) has urged Pakistan to end ...

International

