WASHINGTON, DC - With his eye on the 2020 election, U.S. President Donald Trump is looking to capitalize on the ...
WASHINGTON, DC - On August 12, 1908, the first Model T rolled off the assembly line at Henry Ford's plant ...
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Tuesday despite buoyancy in global ...
Quai Antoine [Monaco], Nov 5 (ANI): With less than three weeks to go until the World Athletics Awards 2019, the ...
Ankara [Turkey], Nov 5 (Sputnik/ANI): Turkish authorities have detained the elder sister of the slain Islamic State terrorist group leader ...
The White House is defending President Donald Trump's decision to limit the number of refugees the United States will admit ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...
Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...
GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...
KABUL, Afghanistan - Nine kids on their way to school were killed when a roadside bomb detonated in northeastern Afghanistan ...
YOKOHAMA, Japan - South Africa were utterly dominant, especially in the scrums, as they equalled New Zealand's record of three ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - An Garda Siochana have arrested a 22-year old man based on a European Arrest Warrant issued by ...