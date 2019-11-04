Mon, 04 Nov 2019

United States

U.S. president suggests Iowa a good place for signing of trade deal

WASHINGTON, DC - With his eye on the 2020 election, U.S. President Donald Trump is looking to capitalize on the ...

Nearly 750,000 motor vehicles stolen in U.S. last year

WASHINGTON, DC - On August 12, 1908, the first Model T rolled off the assembly line at Henry Ford's plant ...

Haitian president clinging to power as country continues to crumble

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti - Whilst the world has been absorbed with high-profile protests in various trouble-spots around the world, including Iraq, ...

Human Rights Watch to honor 'Why We Hate'

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Los Angeles Committee of Human Rights Watch announced on Monday, November 4 that it will present its ...

'King' James posts second straight triple double in win over Spurs

United States - LeBron James delivered his second straight triple double as the Los Angeles Lakers won their fifth game ...

Trump calls for whistleblower's unmasking

US President Donald Trump called Sunday for the unmasking of the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint launched the House impeachment investigation, ...

International

New chapter for Syria may be looming

GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...

Landmine claims lives of 9 schoolchildren in northeastern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan - Nine kids on their way to school were killed when a roadside bomb detonated in northeastern Afghanistan ...

South Africans win third Rugby World Cup with 32-12 defeat of Engand

YOKOHAMA, Japan - South Africa were utterly dominant, especially in the scrums, as they equalled New Zealand's record of three ...

Man arrested by gardai over lorry deaths to be extradited to UK

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Garda Siochana have arrested a 22-year old man based on a European Arrest Warrant issued by ...

Scores of Mali troops killed in ambush of base in eastern Indelimane

BAMAKO, Mali - Fifty-four soldiers and a civilian have been killed in an attack on a military post in the ...

Certain Women